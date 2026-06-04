Former She Corporate captain Cissy Nantongo dies, Ugandan football mourns

Tributes poured in from teammates, journalists, football administrators and fans, describing Nantongo as a leader on and off the pitch and one of the most respected figures in the women's game.

Uganda's women's football fraternity is mourning the death of former She Corporate FC captain Cissy "Kajoozi" Nantongo, whose passing was announced on Wednesday evening.

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Tributes poured in from teammates, journalists, football administrators and fans, describing Nantongo as a leader on and off the pitch and one of the most respected figures in the women's game.

Reports from sports outlets and individuals close to the club indicate that Nantongo passed away at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

She Corporate FC led the tributes, describing her as a player whose strength, passion and spirit would never be forgotten. The club referred to her by her popular nickname, "Kajoozi", a name many fans used when celebrating her achievements.

Sports journalist Ian Kiryowa described her death as "a devastating one" for She Corporate FC and the wider women's football community in Uganda.

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On social media, former colleagues and friends shared emotional messages remembering her kindness, leadership and dedication to the sport. One mourner recalled how Nantongo supported her during her early days as a club photographer before later becoming a media officer at She Corporate FC.

Cissy "Kajoozi" Nantongo passed away

A decorated football career

Nantongo enjoyed a successful career in Ugandan women's football.

She was part of the She Corporate FC side that won the 2021/22 FUFA Women Super League title, one of the club's greatest achievements.

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She later captained the team back to the top flight by leading them to the 2024 FUFA Women Elite League championship. The club also lifted the 2024 FUFA Women's Cup during her leadership.

Before joining She Corporate, Nantongo played for Olila High School Women FC. She was a member of the team that won the inaugural FUFA Women's Cup in 2017, helping establish herself as one of the country's promising young footballers.

She joined She Corporate FC in 2018 and became one of the club's most influential midfielders. In 2022, she helped the club reach the final of the CAF Women's Champions League CECAFA zonal qualifiers in Tanzania.

Nantongo launched her personal "CN18" brand in 2023, inspired by her initials and jersey number 18. She said at the time that she wanted to build a legacy beyond the pitch and create a stronger connection with fans. The brand carried the slogan "Live With Purpose."

Cissy "Kajoozi" Nantongo passed away

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Legacy beyond the pitch

Those who knew Nantongo remember her not only for her performances but also for her character.

Several tributes described her as a mentor, friend and role model who inspired young girls to pursue football despite the challenges facing women's sport in Uganda.