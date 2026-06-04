'She ripped me off on 'See You Tonight,' Cindy reveals genesis of fall out with Omega 256

The former Blu*3 blames the fall out on her decision to allow the song to be published on Omega 256's YouTube channel, even though it was made out of goodwill.

Cindy Sanyu has spoken publicly about her apparent fallout with fellow musician Omega 256, revealing that disagreements over ownership, awards and revenue sharing from their hit collaboration See You Tonight strained their relationship.

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The two artistes enjoyed massive success with the song, which earned several accolades, including a Collaboration of the Year award.

Fans, however, recently began to notice tension between them when they stopped appearing together to perform the track at events.

Speaking in an interview with Galaxy TV, Cindy said problems started shortly after the song's release, particularly when awards began coming in.

"We had a couple of issues after we did the song because every time we got an award for the song, her team claimed that they should be the ones to take the award. And I was like, 'But the song is mine,'" Cindy said.

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Cindy Sanyu

The singer explained that she spearheaded the project from the beginning, including sourcing the songwriter and recording the track at her studio.

"I looked for the writer and everything, we recorded it at my studio; they did not even pay for production," she added.

The former Blu*3 blames the fall out on her decision to allow the song to be published on Omega 256's YouTube channel, even though it was made out of goodwill.

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"We made a mistake and said let's put it on her channel. Out of my kindness I don't want to take the attention away from her, let's put it on her page because she needs it more than we do," Cindy said.

Omega 256

She believes that decision later created confusion among fans and industry players over who owned the song.

"And for that reason, we started having these issues where people think it's hers. She then flipped the story and started making claims and that is when we started to have issues."

Cindy Sanyu

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Cindy also accused Omega 256 of altering the agreed revenue-sharing arrangement for the song's distribution.

"Even when it came to distribution of the song, she went way ahead of us…I sent her the split sheet and we gave her 50% and when she got the sheet, she uploaded the song before us and then gave herself 60%," Cindy alleged.