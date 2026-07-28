Frank Ntambi’s elder brother wins LC1 chairperson seat

Moses Ntabaazi has been elected LC1 chairperson of Mutebi Zone in Ndeeba

Moses Ntabaazi has been elected LC1 chairperson of Mutebi Zone in Ndeeba

Moses Ntabaazi has been elected LC1 chairperson of Mutebi Zone in Ndeeba.

He contested on the National Unity Platform ticket.

Frank Ntambi celebrated the victory in several posts on X.

Ntabaazi credited his younger brother with contributing to his campaign success.

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Moses Ntabaazi, the elder brother of internet personality Frank Ntambi, has been elected LC1 chairperson of Mutebi Zone in Ndeeba.

Ntambi celebrated his brother’s victory in several posts on X.

“Fresh off his LC1 victory in Mutebi Zone, Ndeeba, my brother Ntabaazi Moses says he wanted to sponsor me for a law degree after I completed my bachelor’s in Drama and Film,” Ntambi wrote.

“Stubborn and naive me hesitated.”

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In another post, Ntambi shared remarks he attributed to his brother.

“My little brother, Frank Ntambi, contributed at least 50% to my victory in this race for chairman of Mutebi Zone, Ndeeba.”

Ntambi said the recognition meant a lot to him.

“Hearing those words from my elder brother means more to me than he can ever imagine. I am truly humbled and proud,” he wrote.

He later congratulated Ntabaazi upon his election on the National Unity Platform ticket.

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“My big brother has won, and congratulations to him on being elected LC1 chairperson of Mutebi Zone, Ndeeba, on the NUP ticket,” Ntambi wrote.