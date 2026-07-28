President Museveni promotes over 300 UPDF officers, elevates 5 Brigadiers to Major General

President Museveni has promoted 301 UPDF officers and confirmed the ranks of 172 others, including elevating five Brigadier Generals to Major General.

President Museveni promoted 301 General, Senior and Junior UPDF officers.

Eighty-three officers serving in acting positions were confirmed in their substantive ranks.

Eighty-nine Second Lieutenants were confirmed as full Lieutenants.

Five Brigadier Generals were promoted to Major General, while Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga was confirmed as a substantive Major General.

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President Museveni has promoted 301 Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed the ranks of another 172 in one of the military's latest leadership changes.

The promotions, announced by the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs on July 28, 2026, cover General, Senior and Junior officers. The President, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, approved the changes.

The ministry said 83 officers who had been serving in acting positions have now been confirmed in their substantive ranks. It also confirmed the probationary ranks of 89 Second Lieutenants, who have now become full Lieutenants.

The biggest changes came at the top of the force. Acting Major General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga was confirmed as a substantive Major General.

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Five Brigadier Generals were also promoted to Major General. They are Godwin Karugaba, Chris Musinguzi Bagonza, Michael Nyarwa, Richard Karemire and David Robert Gonyi.

According to the ministry, the promotions and confirmations are intended to strengthen command and leadership across the UPDF while ensuring continuity in executing its constitutional mandate of defending Uganda's sovereignty and territorial integrity.