World Tequila Day after-party lights up Aura Lounge

The party followed an earlier celebration at Mediterraneo Restaurant

The party followed an earlier celebration at Mediterraneo Restaurant

Sheila Gashumba hosted a World Tequila Day after-party at Aura Lounge, drawing Kampala revellers for music, cocktails and entertainment.

Kampala socialite Sheila Gashumba, also known as Lil Stunner, hosted a World Tequila Day after-party at Aura Lounge in Kololo on Sunday night.

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The event followed an earlier celebration at Mediterraneo Restaurant before guests moved to the weekly Chop Life Sunday party.

The gathering drew Kampala revellers for a night of music, cocktails and entertainment. Guests posed for photographs on the red carpet before joining the party inside the lounge.

The venue featured gold décor, neon lighting and branded displays. Bartenders served tequila-based cocktails throughout the night.

Judie Nandekya, the senior brand manager for tequila and rum in East Africa, said the event celebrated the history and craft behind tequila.

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“We are glad to celebrate World Tequila Day with our consumers at the Chop Life Sundays. Tonight is special because we celebrate the art, craft and heritage of tequila with a city that knows how to celebrate life beautifully,” Nandekya said.

DJs, led by 2woBunnies, entertained guests with Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and house music.

The music kept the dance floor busy as revellers marked the occasion with drinks, photographs and bottle service.