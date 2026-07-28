World Tequila Day sundowner brings Mexican spirit to Kampala

Mediterraneo Restaurant hosted a World Tequila Day sundowner featuring cocktail lessons, Mexican-inspired fashion and performances from Latin Roots and Kampala DJs.

Mediterraneo Restaurant and Lounge in Kololo hosted a World Tequila Day celebration on Sunday, July 26, 2026, with live music, cocktail lessons and Mexican-inspired fashion.

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The afternoon event, dubbed Tequila Sundowner, brought together guests for food, music and lessons about tequila production and cocktail preparation.

Many guests wore sombreros, boots and other Mexican-inspired outfits in line with the event’s dress code.

A cocktail trolley formed the centre of the experience. Reserve ambassador Steve Baguma guided guests through the history and production of tequila before helping them prepare cocktails.

Participants used fresh pineapple, citrus, ice and tequila to make drinks such as Margaritas and Palomas.

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Baguma said the session helped consumers understand the work involved in producing different tequila varieties.

“Today, Don Julio is hosting its consumers to celebrate World Tequila Day. Don Julio is crafted with incredible care, and every expression has its own personality. Once you understand the spirit, you begin to appreciate the craftsmanship behind every bottle,” Baguma said.

“Our consumers have got an opportunity to create their own cocktails, enabling them to appreciate the complexity of tequila without overwhelming the palate,” he added.

Latin Roots band provided live entertainment with Latin music and saxophone performances.

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Saxophonist Daniel Oquiel invited guests to sing parts of the songs, turning the performance into an exchange between the band and the audience.

Jessica Abelo, a member of Latin Roots, welcomed the audience’s response to the music and culture.

“Latin music is everything for us, just like tequila,” Abelo said.

“I am so happy to see Ugandans show love and appreciation for Latin culture. Sharing that feeling on World Tequila Day makes perfect sense because tequila, like music, brings people together around stories, celebration and community,” she added.

DJ Dash later played electronic dance music and Amapiano before DJ City Girl took over with R&B and reggae.

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Producer and DJ duo 2woBunnies closed the night with a mix of Amapiano and Afro-electronic music.

Judie Nandekya, the senior brand manager for tequila and rum in East Africa, said the event introduced guests to tequila traditions and production methods.

“World Tequila Day is an opportunity to celebrate tequila and everything about it. It is an opportunity for us to introduce people to the traditions, craftsmanship and versatility behind tequila in a way that feels authentic and welcoming,” Nandekya said.

She said the organisers combined cocktail lessons, live music and conversation while promoting responsible enjoyment.