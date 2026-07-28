NTV Uganda, Daily Monitor resume operations

Nation Media Group is the parent company of Ugandan outlets such as NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor

Nation Media Group is the parent company of Ugandan outlets such as NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor

Nation Media Group Uganda has resumed operations after suspension, with television, radio, print and digital services returning in phases.

Nation Media Group Uganda announced the resumption of its operations on July 28, 2026.

Television, print, radio and digital services will return progressively.

The suspension followed a dispute involving Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the media house.

NMG says it will continue delivering trusted and balanced journalism across its platforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda has announced the resumption of its operations after days of disruption that saw its television, radio, print and digital platforms taken off air.

In a statement issued on July 28, 2026, NMG said its services would return in phases as it completed the necessary operational arrangements.

"Nation Media Group Uganda is pleased to announce the resumption of its operations. Our services across television, print, radio and digital will be restored progressively as we complete the necessary operational arrangements," the company said.

The announcement marks the end of a standoff that began after security agencies halted the operations of NMG's media outlets, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV and Daily Monitor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspension followed growing tensions between the media house and the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

In recent days, Gen Muhoozi accused NMG of publishing false and malicious reports about him. He also demanded the arrest of NMG Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa, although he later said he had withdrawn the order after plea from associates.

The shutdown drew criticism from local and international press freedom advocates, who argued that the move undermined media freedom and the public's right to information. It also prompted calls for dialogue between the government and the media.

In Tuesday's statement, NMG thanked its audiences, clients and business partners for their patience during the interruption.

"We appreciate the patience and understanding shown by our audiences, clients and partners during this period and appreciate your continued trust and confidence in our brands," the statement said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company said its priority remained delivering trusted and balanced journalism across all its platforms as services resumed.