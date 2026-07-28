CLARIFICATION: Nameere accuses Bulegeya of misleading Museveni over coffee seedlings

Minister Justine Nameere has accused Masaka City NRM chairman Rogers Bulegeya of misleading President Museveni over a coffee seedlings contract and failing to pay farmers.

Nameere says she secured President Museveni's approval for coffee seedlings for Masaka City.

She accuses Bulegeya of obtaining the supply contract after falsely claiming he had millions of seedlings.

The minister alleges Bulegeya failed to deliver and still owes 14 farmers Shs150 million.

Bulegeya had not responded to the allegations by the time of publication.

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The State Minister for Local Government, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, has accused Masaka City NRM chairman Rogers Bulegeya of misleading President Yoweri Museveni over the supply of coffee seedlings and later launching what she described as a smear campaign against her.

In a statement released on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Nameere said she had petitioned President Museveni last year to support farmers in Masaka City with coffee seedlings. She said the President approved the request.

According to Nameere, Bulegeya asked to accompany her during the meeting so that he could also present a request to the President. She said she accepted out of goodwill.

Nameere alleged that Bulegeya later told the President that he had millions of coffee seedlings and secured a contract to supply them. She claimed he failed to honour the contract after it emerged that he did not have the seedlings.

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She further alleged that Bulegeya proposed what he called an "air supply" arrangement and suggested that they share the proceeds. Nameere said she rejected the proposal because she does not engage in corruption. She said she gave him 48 hours to begin supplying the seedlings or she would report the matter to the President.

According to the minister, Bulegeya later sourced seedlings from 14 local farmers but still failed to deliver the agreed quantity. She said she informed President Museveni, who authorised her to complete the distribution to the intended beneficiaries.

Nameere said she advised the State House Comptroller to ensure that any payment to Bulegeya is made only in the presence of all 14 farmers so that each farmer is paid directly for the seedlings supplied.

She also accused Bulegeya of orchestrating a campaign against her after she insisted on protecting the farmers' interests. She alleged that one of the farmers, Cissy Nanyange, was encouraged to claim publicly that Nameere owed her Shs150 million.

Nameere dismissed the allegation, saying the Shs150 million represents the total amount allegedly owed by Bulegeya to all 14 farmers. She said the matter was discussed during a meeting with Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, where the other farmers reportedly confirmed that they had supplied seedlings to Bulegeya.

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The minister further linked the dispute to her opposition to the release of a suspect accused of stealing Parish Development Model funds. She alleged that a minister allied to Bulegeya had sought the suspect's release and later backed the campaign against her.