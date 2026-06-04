NMG Boss Susan Nsibirwa threatens defamation lawsuit against Nameere

Nation Media Group Uganda boss Susan Nsibirwa has threatened legal action against State Minister for Trade Justine Nameere after the minister made allegations about her past dealings with police.

Susan Nsibirwa has threatened to sue Minister Justine Nameere over alleged defamatory statements.

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The dispute began after Nsibirwa questioned Nameere's election victory in Masaka City.

Nameere responded by alleging that she once helped Nsibirwa secure release from police custody.

Former Vision Group CEO Robert Kabushenga has publicly defended Nsibirwa and dismissed the allegations.

A dispute between Nation Media Group Uganda Managing Director Susan Nsibirwa and newly appointed State Minister for Trade Justine Nameere has escalated, with Nsibirwa threatening legal action over what she describes as defamatory allegations.

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The two women on Thursday morning traded accusations in and claims dating back years.

The exchange started after Nsibirwa questioned the circumstances under which Nameere won the Masaka City Woman Member of Parliament seat.

She claimed that the “law was broken” to declare Nameere winner, referring to the court decision that allowed a controversial vote recount in the constituency.

Lies lies and more lies....because that's who you are. And this can definitely land you in court for defamation. Let's go!! https://t.co/aBXAQ2DdEj — Susan Nsibirwa🇺🇬 (@SueNsibirwa) June 4, 2026

Nameere responded with allegations about Nsibirwa's past encounters with law enforcement, claiming that she herself had had run-ins with the law.

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"Nsibirwa I stood surety for u in 2015. Yo fellow managers at Vision Group refused to help u out of Police becoz u had become a recidivist due to yo known alcohol and njaga problem!" Nameere wrote.

She added: "So when the Law gives u bond it's right but when it saves my cheated victory, then the law is bent?"

Justine Nameere

The claims drew a swift response from Nsibirwa, who dismissed them as false and threatened court action.

"Lies lies and more lies.....because that's who you are. And this can definitely land you in court for defamation. Let's go!!" she posted.

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The exchange also prompted intervention from former Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga, who publicly defended Nsibirwa.

Kabushenga said he directly supervised Nsibirwa during her time at Vision Group and had no knowledge of the incidents alleged by Nameere.

"I worked with Susan Nsibirwa between 2011-2019 as her supervisor when she headed our marketing function. Not once was she ever apprehended as a suspect in or charged with a criminal offense," Kabushenga wrote.

"In fact, she left two years before me with her record of high integrity and stellar performance."

He added that any such allegations would likely have surfaced much earlier if they were true.

"I am certain that her current employer would have done due diligence before entrusting her with her present role. If what is being said about her now were true it would have come out long ago from more credible sources."