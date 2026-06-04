Instead of sitting across from a recruiter, many candidates now find themselves speaking to a camera

Instead of sitting across from a recruiter, many candidates now find themselves speaking to a camera

How to master the one-way video interview in the digital age

In a one-way video interview, candidates receive a set of questions and record their responses without a live interviewer present.

The job interview is changing. Instead of sitting across from a recruiter, many candidates now find themselves speaking to a camera. One-way video interviews, used by platforms such as HireVue and other hiring tools, have become increasingly common as companies embrace remote recruitment.

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In a one-way video interview, candidates receive a set of questions and record their responses without a live interviewer present. While this format can feel unusual at first, preparation and practice can help job seekers perform with confidence.

Get your technology right

Technical issues can distract from an otherwise strong performance. Before the interview, test your internet connection, camera and microphone. Choose a quiet location with good lighting and a clean background.

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Position your camera at eye level and ensure your face is clearly visible. Avoid sitting with a bright window behind you, as this can make your face appear dark on screen.

It is also wise to close unnecessary applications on your device to prevent notifications or interruptions during the recording.

Learn to speak to the camera

One of the biggest challenges of a one-way interview is the absence of a human interviewer. Instead of looking at your own image, focus on the camera lens. This creates the impression of direct eye contact and helps you appear more engaged.

Speak clearly and maintain a steady pace. Many candidates rush through answers because they feel uncomfortable talking to a screen. Taking a brief pause before responding can help you organise your thoughts and project confidence.

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Structure your answers

Preparation is essential. Review the job description and anticipate common interview questions. Use examples from your experience to demonstrate your skills and achievements.

A useful technique is the STAR method: Situation, Task, Action and Result. This framework helps you deliver concise and well-organised answers that highlight your contributions and impact.

Practise before the real interview

Record yourself answering sample questions and watch the playback. Pay attention to your body language, tone of voice and speaking speed. This exercise helps identify habits such as excessive filler words, poor posture or lack of eye contact.

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The more comfortable you become on camera, the more natural your responses will feel during the actual interview.

Show professionalism and personality

Dress as you would for an in-person interview, even if you are participating from home. Professional attire demonstrates respect for the opportunity and can boost your confidence.

At the same time, do not be afraid to let your personality shine through. Employers are assessing not only your qualifications but also your communication style and cultural fit.

As remote hiring continues to grow, mastering the one-way video interview is becoming an important career skill. Candidates who combine technical preparation, clear communication and authentic confidence can stand out, even when the only audience is a camera.

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