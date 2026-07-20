Watch: Uganda's Ghetto Kids light up first-ever World Cup halftime show with Shakira, Burna Boy

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

Uganda's Ghetto Kids made history by performing with Shakira and Burna Boy during the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show before a global audience.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance of their careers on Sunday after joining global music stars Shakira and Burna Boy during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show, earning worldwide praise as millions watched from around the globe.

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The Kampala-based dance troupe performed at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey during the halftime break of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

Dressed in bright orange outfits, the Ghetto Kids danced alongside Shakira and Burna Boy during a high-energy performance that blended Latin music, Afrobeats and pop.

The show also featured appearances by global entertainers including Justin Bieber, Madonna and members of BTS, turning the halftime break into a celebration of music and cultural diversity.

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Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

The Ugandan dancers had spent the days leading up to the final rehearsing with Shakira and Burna Boy. Behind-the-scenes photos and videos shared before the match showed the children laughing, dancing and interacting with the two international stars as they prepared for the historic performance.

Their appearance came weeks after uncertainty over whether they would make the trip. Ebola-related travel restrictions affecting travellers from Uganda had raised concerns that the troupe could miss the event. However, those fears were resolved, allowing the dancers to travel to the United States and complete rehearsals in time for the final.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

The Ghetto Kids' inclusion in the show followed months of growing excitement after Shakira invited them to join her performance of Dai Dai, the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which also features Burna Boy. The children had gained attention for their dance routines to the song, prompting the Colombian singer to bring them onto the global stage.

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Their performance drew widespread praise on social media, with fans celebrating the group's energy, talent and journey from the streets of Kampala to the World Cup final. Many described the moment as inspirational and a powerful showcase of African talent before one of the largest television audiences in the world.

Uganda's Ghetto Kids delivered the biggest performance during the first official FIFA World Cup final halftime show,

Founded by Dauda Kavuma, the Ghetto Kids have become one of Uganda's biggest entertainment exports. The group first gained international attention through viral dance videos before appearing in French Montana's Unforgettable music video and reaching the finals of Britain's Got Talent after receiving the Golden Buzzer in 2023.

On the pitch, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift their second FIFA World Cup title. Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in the 106th minute, denying Lionel Messi a second consecutive World Cup triumph in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.