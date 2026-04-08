BBL fixed my insecurities - Kirabo Kisitu 

Kirabo has been on the receiving end of critics over her new curvaceous figure following a successful body enhancement surgery that some believe was not necessary given her gorgeous body.

Top city socialite Kirabo Kisitu has strongly defended her decision to have a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, commonly known as BBL.

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According to the NHS, Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic procedure that transfers fat from areas like the abdomen or thighs to the buttocks via liposuction and injection to improve shape and volume. It offers natural-looking results without implants but carries significant risks.

For starters, Kirabo has been on the receiving end of critics over her new curvaceous figure following a successful body enhancement surgery that some believe was not necessary given her gorgeous body.

However, Kirabo holds a different view and took to the camera to record a video expounding her decision to give her body what she feels is perfect and befitting.

She argued that BBL fixed her ‘insecurity’ as she had developed a bigger tummy yet she desired a flat tummy.

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Kirabo Kisitu

“BBL is fixing my insecurities,” she said before adding.

“I will repeat it whenever I have any insecurities and I have the money to afford (the surgery). If I have anything I don’t like, I will remove it. I will not have a big tummy because people are going to be judgemental over BBL. If it wasn't expensive, y’all would be with flat tummies.”

Kirabo further argued that she considers BBL as a natural enhancement since they use her own body fat and transfer it to where she desires.

“I do not take bbl as something artificial. ; they use my own fat to put it where i want it to be. What I consider artificial is something like silicone since you have no fats, that is my own opinion,” she explained.

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She added that the procedure is expensive and it hurts when people make negative comments.