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BBL fixed my insecurities - Kirabo Kisitu 

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor
Kirabo Kisitu
Kirabo has been on the receiving end of critics over her new curvaceous figure following a successful body enhancement surgery that some believe was not necessary given her gorgeous body. 
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Top city socialite Kirabo Kisitu has strongly defended her decision to have a Brazilian Butt Lift surgery, commonly known as BBL. 

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According to the NHS,  Brazilian Butt Lift is a cosmetic procedure that transfers fat from areas like the abdomen or thighs to the buttocks via liposuction and injection to improve shape and volume. It offers natural-looking results without implants but carries significant risks.

 For starters, Kirabo has been on the receiving end of critics over her new curvaceous figure following a successful body enhancement surgery that some believe was not necessary given her gorgeous body. 

However, Kirabo holds a different view and took to the camera to record a video expounding her decision to give her body what she feels is perfect and befitting. 

She argued that BBL fixed her ‘insecurity’ as she had developed a bigger tummy yet she desired a flat tummy. 

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Kirabo Kisitu

“BBL is fixing my insecurities,” she said before adding. 

“I will repeat it whenever I have any insecurities and I have the money to afford (the surgery). If I have anything I don’t like, I will remove it. I will not have a big tummy because people are going to be judgemental over BBL. If it wasn't expensive, y’all would be with flat tummies.” 

Kirabo further argued that she considers BBL as a natural enhancement since they use her own body fat and transfer it to where she desires. 

“I do not take bbl as something artificial. ; they use my own fat to put it where i want it to be. What I consider artificial is something like silicone since you have no fats, that is my own opinion,” she explained. 

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She added that the procedure is expensive and it hurts when people make negative comments. 

“I feel so bad for someone to be writing negative comments about someone yet they don't know how much one has spent,” she added. 

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