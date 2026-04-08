VAAL Real Estate Uganda partners with Rotary to drive community impact across East Africa

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to community development, service, and sustainable impact across Uganda and the broader East African region.

VAAL Real Estate Uganda has announced a strategic partnership with Rotary, committing USD 15,000 in sponsorship towards the Rotary District 9213 and District 9214 Conferences (DISCON 101) and the 7th All Africa Zone Institute 2026.

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The partnership reflects a shared commitment to community development, service, and sustainable impact across Uganda and the broader East African region.

Rotary remains a cornerstone of humanitarian action in Uganda, driving initiatives spanning healthcare, education, access to clean water, mental health awareness, cancer support, and disaster relief.

In the past 12 months alone, Rotary-led projects in Uganda have generated an impact valued at over USD 4 million, reinforcing its standing as a leading force for community transformation.

Brian Arineitwe, Head of Sales at VAAL Real Estate Uganda, framed the partnership in terms of shared mission rather than transactional giving: "Our real business is in creating tangible assets that support communities and help people thrive where they live. This aligns closely with the work Rotary has been doing for decades. This is not just about handing over a cheque, it is a cause we believe in, and the beginning of a long-term partnership to do more for our communities in Uganda and across the regions where we operate."

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The partnership reflects a shared commitment to community development, service, and sustainable impact across Uganda and the broader East African region.

Islam Mohamed, CEO of VAAL Real Estate Uganda, described the decision to partner with Rotary as both intentional and values-driven: "We were looking for meaningful ways to support the community, and working with Rotary made perfect sense. Rotary understands the real needs of people on the ground. We are not here just to do business; we are here to build with Ugandans and grow together. That is why all our projects are structured with Ugandan partners, and that will continue."

Mohamed added, "If you are going to invest in a country, you must also support its people. That is a responsibility. Governments cannot do everything alone, businesses must step in as well. For us, this partnership makes that support more structured, more impactful, and more sustainable. We are here for the long term."

Rotary leaders welcome the collaboration

Charles Odaga, Chair of DISCON 101 (District 9213), noted: "These conferences allow us to reflect on the impact we are making, to reconnect, and to recommit to service above self. Partnerships like this strengthen our ability to serve and scale initiatives that directly impact communities across Uganda."

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Peter Kagwa, Co-Chair DCA (District 9214), highlighted the synergy between the two organisations: "Rotary is a global humanitarian leader, and VAAL represents business excellence. This partnership brings the right energies together and creates opportunities for meaningful engagement with thousands of Rotarians, leaders, and decision-makers."