Mufumbiro ‘got news of wife’s death via radio;’ hopes to make it to funeral

Mufumbiro told his visitors that his greatest regret was not being able to be by his wife's side as she breathed her last

Detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro reportedly learnt about the death of his wife, Edith Katende Mufumbiro, through fellow inmates who heard the news on radio, as calls mount for his temporary release to attend the funeral.

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National Unity Platform Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya said he visited Mufumbiro at Luzira Upper Prison alongside his twin brother and other party members following the death.

“Alongside his twin brother and other comrades, we visited our brother Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro at Luzira Upper Prison this morning, following the death of his wife to try and comfort him in this very sad situation. He is devastated by the news, which he first learnt from fellow prisoners who heard it on radio,” Rubongoya said.

Kato Kenneth Wilson, brother of Waiswa Mufumbiro together with NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya at Luzira Prison

Edith Katende Mufumbiro died shortly after 3:00am after battling cancer, according to earlier communication from opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi. At the time of her death, Mufumbiro remained on remand at Luzira Upper Prison.

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Rubongoya said the detained politician expressed deep regret that he was unable to be with his wife in her final moments.

“His greatest regret is that he was not able to be by her side as she breathed her last. He hopes against hope that he can be released on bail so that he lays her to rest,” he added.

Mufumbiro is facing charges of unlawful drilling linked to an alleged incident at the National Unity Platform headquarters on February 12, 2025. Supporters maintain he was instead at the Uganda Cancer Institute in Mulago seeking treatment for his wife.

“What hurts him more is that on the day the regime claims he took part in ‘unlawful drilling,’ he was at Uganda Cancer Institute, desperately trying to get medical attention for his wife. The price of freedom! Let’s all keep him in our prayers,” Rubongoya said.

Mufumbiro has previously applied for bail several times, citing his wife’s illness, but the court has yet to grant his release. Party officials say they hope he will be allowed to attend burial arrangements.

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