Waiswa Mufumbiro’s wife Edith Katende is dead 

Edith passed away at 3:00 am on Wednesday, succumbing to cancer according to the NUP

Edith Katende Mufumbiro, wife of detained National Unity Platform deputy spokesperson Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, has passed away, the party has confirmed.

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Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) announced on Wednesday morning that Edith had lost the battle to cancer in the morning hours

Kyagulanyi said Edith died shortly after 3:00am while her husband remained in Luzira Upper Prison.

He criticised authorities for allegedly denying Mufumbiro bail despite requests to care for his ailing wife.

“ At the time of her passing, her dear husband Waiswa remains detained at Luzira Upper Prison for no crime whatsoever. His only crime is speaking out against injustice and misrule,” Kyagulanyi said.

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“Waiswa, alongside other comrades, has applied for bail severally. He has variously made an impassioned plea to the Court to be released on bail so that he takes care of his sick wife, but it has been denied. The injustice!”

Mufumbiro has been on remand over charges of unlawful drilling and conspiracy to commit a felony linked to an alleged meeting at the National Unity Platform headquarters in Makerere-Kavule on February 12, 2025, where prosecutors claim participants conducted unauthorised military-style drills. He and several co-accused denied the charges and applied for bail.

He was later joined to a group of opposition supporters facing similar accusations, with the case continuing before the Kawempe Chief Magistrate’s Court. The accused have maintained that the charges are politically motivated.

In February 2026, Nakawa court dismissed separate arson and incitement charges against Mufumbiro due to lack of jurisdiction, but he remained in custody over the unlawful drilling case.

Earlier proceedings also saw the court deny bail applications, with defence lawyers citing his wife’s illness and his role as her caregiver. The prosecution opposed release, asking for more time to review sureties.

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Kyagulanyi said the party would stand with the family during the difficult period, urging supporters to remain hopeful.