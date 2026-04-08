Why bottled water is becoming a daily choice in Uganda’s cities

As urbanisation expands and lifestyles evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking hydration solutions they can trust, making access to safe drinking water a matter of quality, convenience, and confidence.

By Mary Nassali

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On any given day in Kampala, it is common to see people carrying bottled water in taxis, offices, construction sites, restaurants, and homes. What was once considered a convenience product for travel or special occasions has become an everyday necessity.

As urbanisation expands and lifestyles evolve, consumers are increasingly seeking hydration solutions they can trust, making access to safe drinking water a matter of quality, convenience, and confidence.

Brands such as Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water now play an increasingly visible role in daily hydration habits as consumers look for safe, consistent, high-quality water options throughout the day.

Trust has become one of the most important factors influencing how people choose their drinking water. Consumers want assurance that the water they drink has been produced under strict quality standards and handled responsibly throughout the supply chain. As a result, bottled water has become the preferred choice for many urban consumers.

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Uganda’s bottled water market has grown significantly in recent years. The sector is estimated to include about 100 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across 59 brands, generating roughly UGX 400 billion in annual turnover.

Another factor shaping the category is the diversity of consumption occasions. Unlike in the past, when bottled water was mainly used for travel or special events, it has now become part of everyday life.

Hydration takes place across multiple settings, and each setting requires the right pack, in the right place, at the right moment. Someone commuting across town might need a small bottle that fits into a bag, while a family or office may require a larger format that lasts longer.

Globally and across Africa, consumption trends reflect this shift. Uganda is among the countries with the highest bottled water consumption on the continent, averaging about 70 litres per person annually - an indication that packaged water has become a core part of modern urban lifestyles.

This diversity of needs has encouraged beverage companies to develop broader water portfolios that provide multiple pack sizes and formats.

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At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU), the Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water range reflects this shift by offering options designed for both on-the-go hydration and take-home consumption.

The recently introduced 10-litre pack within the Rwenzori portfolio is one example of how CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, is responding to evolving consumption patterns

The recently introduced 10-litre pack within the Rwenzori portfolio is one example of how CCBU, a company in the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, is responding to evolving consumption patterns. The format provides a practical, affordable and reliable option for families, offices or small gatherings that require a steady supply of drinking water without frequent store visits, all while maintaining the same trusted quality.

Consumers increasingly seek assurance about quality, purity and safety, reinforcing the role of trusted brands.

As cities continue to grow and lifestyles evolve, safe drinking water will remain one of the most important foundations of public health and daily life. CCBU remains committed to producing safe, high-quality water, ensuring it is available, affordable and accessible across all consumer touchpoints.

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