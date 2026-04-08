Uganda rejects Kenya's request to access its fuel reserves

Reports from Kenya say Nairobi had asked to tap Uganda’s petrol stocks as a temporary measure and promised to replace the fuel once delayed shipments arrived.

Uganda rejected a request by Kenya to access fuel reserves held in the Kenya Pipeline Company network.

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The move is reported to be Uganda's firmest stance, so far, to protect its own supply amid fears of wider regional disruption linked to the Middle East conflict.

Reports from Kenya say Nairobi had asked to tap Uganda’s petrol stocks as a temporary measure and promised to replace the fuel once delayed shipments arrived.

Uganda declined, forcing Kenya to pursue emergency imports outside its usual government-to-government fuel arrangement.

Uganda relies heavily on imported fuel that mainly passes through Kenya before reaching the local market.

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Any attempt by a neighbour to draw on Uganda’s stock in the middle of a volatile global oil market, experts say, was likely to raise concern in Kampala, especially as pump prices have already come under pressure in recent weeks.

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, together with the Uganda National Oil Company, recently said the country’s inland fuel supply chain remains stable despite the Iran war and the disruption of global shipping routes.

In a joint statement reported on March 31, officials said that as of March 27 Uganda had about 81 million litres of petrol, 80 million litres of diesel and 18.5 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel.

That translates into about 22 days of petrol cover, 23 days for diesel and 30 days for Jet A-1, enough to carry the country to the end of April.

The ministry also said more fuel cargoes were expected from the end of March through April, mainly through the Port of Mombasa, with extra supplies also lined up through the Tanzanian ports of Tanga, Dar es Salaam and Mtwara to strengthen supply security.

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