Biography: Who was Edith Katende Mufumbiro, late wife of NUP spokesperson?
The Ugandan opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) on Wednesday, April 8, woke up to the gutting news of the passing of Edith Katende Mufumbiro, wife of jailed party deputy spokesman Waiswa Mufumbiro.
Edith succumbed to cancer in the morning hours according to communication from the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi.
The deceased will be remembered not just as a political spouse, but a grounded supporter of opposition activism.
Though she largely stayed away from public political office, she became known within opposition circles for her role as a supportive figure during her husband’s legal battles and political mobilisation.
Edith Katende married Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro in late 2022 following a traditional introduction ceremony in Busoga.
The couple later solemnised their marriage at St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, before hosting a reception at One Love Beach in Busalaba.
The wedding attracted several opposition leaders, including Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, and other National Unity Platform figures, reflecting the couple’s ties to the party’s leadership.
Her public presence grew after her husband’s repeated arrests and court appearances.
In 2025, she appeared as one of the sureties presented in court when Mufumbiro applied for bail while facing charges including incitement and unlawful drilling.
Despite presenting her and other prominent sureties, the court remanded him, prolonging his stay in Luzira Prison.
Her Illness
Mrs Katende had been battling cancer for some time. On February 12, 2025, the day prosecutors allege an unlawful drilling incident took place at the National Unity Platform headquarters, Mufumbiro’s supporters said he was instead at Mulago Cancer Institute accompanying his wife for chemotherapy treatment.
Her illness increasingly became part of public appeals for bail, with defence lawyers arguing that Mufumbiro needed release to care for his sick wife.
The court, however, repeatedly postponed bail decisions as proceedings continued in both Nakawa and Kawempe courts over unlawful assembly and drilling charges.
Friends and supporters often described Katende as resilient and supportive, particularly during her husband’s detention.
In birthday messages and social media tributes shared during his incarceration, she was portrayed as a “brave” and “strong fighter” who endured the strain of both illness and her husband’s legal troubles.
Edith Katende Mufumbiro died at about 3:00am after what reports described as a hard-fought battle with cancer, leaving behind her detained husband and a grieving family. Her death sparked sympathy among opposition supporters, many highlighting the emotional toll of her illness during her husband’s continued detention.
Her life, though largely private, became intertwined with Uganda’s opposition politics through marriage, illness, and the prolonged court battles involving her husband.