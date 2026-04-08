Future MC set for first headline show at Catwalk Lounge

The entertainer, whose real name is Lukwago Sudiece, is set to headline his debut event on April 30 at Catwalk Lounge in Kampala, in what organisers say will be a major milestone in his rise on the nightlife scene.

After years of hyping crowds and hosting nightlife events, Future MC is stepping into a new chapter of his career with his first show as a lead MC.

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The entertainer, whose real name is Lukwago Sudiece, is set to headline his debut event on April 30 at Catwalk Lounge in Kampala, in what organisers say will be a major milestone in his rise on the nightlife scene.

Dubbed The Future Is Now, the event will see Future MC move from being one of the familiar voices behind the mic to the main attraction of the night. The show is expected to centre on music, entertainment and celebration, with doors opening at 6pm and the programme starting at 8pm.

Future MC has built his name over more than five years in the entertainment industry. Since starting professional MC work in 2019 with Pepsi, he has worked with players such as Taufik Loud Media and African Simba Events.

He has also appeared at several popular venues, including Levels Lounge, Exclusive Lounge, Wave Lounge, Monte Lounge in Kyanja, Mugiez Corporate Zone in Mbuya, La Terraza, H2O and Paradigm.

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He currently works at spots such as Catwalk Lounge, Thrones, Nomad, The Villa, Warehouse and Paradigm, a journey that has helped him sharpen his style and grow a following in Kampala’s nightlife circles.

For Future MC, however, the upcoming show carries personal meaning beyond career growth. He said the birth of his son, Naveed Nadir, in June 2025 gave him fresh motivation to pursue a dream he had delayed for years.

“I’ve always had a dream of doing my own show, but I felt it wasn’t the right time,” he said. “When Allah blessed me with a son, I knew I had a very strong reason to do it.”

Organisers say the show will give revellers a chance to see a seasoned MC take centre stage in his own right.

“We’re excited to see Future MC take the stage and showcase his talents,” African Simba Events, one of the organisers, said.

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“He’s a seasoned MC with a unique style and energy, and we’re confident that this show will be one to remember.”