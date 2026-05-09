A 40-year-old man was shot and arrested after attempting to attack police officers with a panga at Busia Police Station.

A 40-year-old man was shot and arrested after attempting to attack police officers with a panga at Busia Police Station.

Man claiming to be God shot, arrested after attacking police station

A man claiming to be ‘God’ was shot and arrested after attempting to attack police officers with a panga at Busia Police Station.

A 40-year-old man was shot and arrested after attempting to attack police officers with a panga at Busia Police Station.

The suspect claimed to be ‘God’ and denied attacking the officers, saying he was delivering a message of repentance.

Police recovered bundles of marijuana and pieces of cloth tied to the suspect’s hands, which may be linked to witchcraft.

The suspect was taken to Busia Health Centre IV for treatment while investigations continue.

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Police in Busia District shot and arrested a 40-year-old man on Thursday morning after he allegedly attempted to attack officers with a panga at the Busia Police Station, Daily Monitor reported.

The suspect, identified as Godfrey Were, alias Nasaye, reportedly arrived at the station pretending to file a report before suddenly drawing a concealed panga and attempting to slash officers at the counter.

A boda boda rider, Moses Namagese, witnessed the suspect’s arrival shortly before 6:00 am.

Namagese stated that the man, appearing dirty and wearing a Muslim cap, paid the boda boda rider Shs1,000 before heading towards the police counter, claiming he had a land dispute to report.

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Moments later, Namagese heard commotion, followed by calls for help and gunshots.

Sources told Daily Monitor that the suspect initially approached officers as though he wanted to file a complaint but then pulled out the panga hidden in his gumboots and slashed it three times, missing his intended target and instead cutting the police counter.

Police fired warning shots before shooting the suspect in the right leg when he allegedly continued his attack.

Godfrey Were. Image credit: Daily Monitor

The District Police Commander for Busia, Peter Mugabi, confirmed the incident, stating that the suspect was arrested after being disabled by gunfire.

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Mugabi later identified the suspect as a resident of Mugungu B in Eastern Division, Busia Municipality.

The suspect, however, denied any intent to harm officers, claiming instead that he had come to deliver a message of repentance, asserting, “I am ‘God’”.

Police discovered that the suspect had tied pieces of cloth around his hands, which they suspect may be linked to witchcraft.