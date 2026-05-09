MP elect David Okwere: Uganda’s 12th Parliament must focus on transparency, local issues 

Okwere says MP absenteeism as a betrayal of public trust, calling it “reluctancy” and emphasising that a legislator who consistently misses sittings is actively choosing to neglect their duty.

David Okwere emphasised that attendance in Parliament is a service to the people, not a job.

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He criticised parliamentary absenteeism as a betrayal of public trust and urged MPs to take their responsibilities seriously.

Okwere proposed that MPs prioritise research assistants over personal assistants to improve legislative professionalism.

Uganda will next week usher in a new parliament for the 2026-31 term, with hope for a better performance of the legislative branch.

While the January parliamentary election saw the brightest debaters on the house floor voted out by voters, there is high expectation that new faces of the house will carry on the task of providing a transparent and productive parliament.

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One such MP elect is David Beecham Okwere, the Bukedea County MP-elect has emerged among those promising voices that are hoped to shape the performance of the House.

Appearing recently on Good Morning Uganda on UBC TV, Okwere delivered a direct and candid message addressing one of the most criticised weaknesses in Uganda’s legislative politics: absenteeism in Parliament.

In a political climate where citizens are increasingly questioning whether elected leaders stay connected to the people after elections, Okwere’s remarks struck a chord with the public’s frustration around accountability, discipline, and service delivery.

“Coming to Parliament is not a job but a service to your people,” Okwere said, arguing that parliamentary representation should never be reduced to title, privilege, or prestige.

For him, showing up to Parliament isn’t optional etiquette; it is a direct demonstration of commitment to one’s constituents. He framed absenteeism as a betrayal of public trust, calling it “reluctancy” and emphasising that a legislator who consistently misses sittings is actively choosing to neglect their duty.

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A leader focused on accountability

Before entering Parliament, he was already well known in Bukedea and the wider Teso sub-region for his mobilisation efforts, youth engagement, and active participation in community empowerment.

His supporters view him as a leader connected to ordinary people, particularly young voters, who see him as part of a new generation of politicians focused on practical solutions, not symbolic politics.

During his campaigns, Okwere made clear his focus on service delivery, accessibility, and direct engagement with local concerns. He repeatedly called for more visible participation and transparency, arguing that Ugandans cannot hold their leaders accountable if they aren’t present or actively involved in the work of Parliament.

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David Beecham Okwere, the Bukedea County MP

A call for a more professional Parliament

Okwere’s televised appearance also revealed a vision for a more professionalised Parliament.

He proposed that MPs should prioritise research assistants over personal assistants, suggesting that modern legislative work requires more than just political popularity.

Effective lawmaking, he argued, demands data analysis, policy understanding, and evidence-based debate.

Throughout the interview, Okwere also emphasised the importance of focusing on local issues.

“I would love the 12th Parliament to give first priority and focus on the local people,” he said.