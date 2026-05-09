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Edward Agaba wins chaotic Kyambogo guild election 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:58 - 09 May 2026
Edward Agaba is the Kyambogo University guild president
Agaba's slogan, “Sanitising the System,” resonated with many students, promising reforms in tuition policies, academic improvements, and better student representation in university governance.
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  • Edward Agaba was elected as the 22nd Guild President of Kyambogo University.

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  • His victory follows a tumultuous election process marked by protests and delays.

  • Agaba’s campaign focused on student welfare, tuition policies, and academic reforms.

Edward Agaba has been elected as the 22nd Guild President of Kyambogo University following a turbulent election process.

Agaba, a Bachelor of Engineering in Civil and Building Engineering student, was declared winner early Saturday morning after the electronic voting system was successfully deployed.

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His slogan, “Sanitising the System,” resonated with many students, promising reforms in tuition policies, academic improvements, and better student representation in university governance.

Edward Agaba is the Kyambogo University guild president

A history of turmoil and delay

The election process leading up to Agaba’s victory was fraught with delays and turmoil. 

On Friday, the university was forced to extend the voting time to midnight following complaints from students about a faulty online voting system.

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The previous guild elections were postponed multiple times due to conflicts within the Electoral Commission, internal disagreements, and unresolved procedural issues. 

Edward Agaba is the Kyambogo University guild president

In 2024, the elections were suspended altogether, prompting the formation of an Ad Hoc Committee to review the process. Protests erupted in 2025 led by then-Guild President Akiso Benjamin, who voiced dissatisfaction with tuition policies and other student issues. 

Six candidates, one winner

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Other candidates included Sharon Nuwahereza, James Okello, and Faikah Ibanda. Agaba’s victory marked a shift in Kyambogo’s election process, which had previously been marred by violence, low voter turnout, and logistical failures.

Agaba’s supporters are optimistic that his win signals a new chapter for Kyambogo’s student governance, especially with his focus on issues that matter most to students. 

Agaba has pledged to address tuition fairness, improve academic support, and amplify student voices in university decision-making. His leadership is expected to be a turning point after the years of political turmoil within the university.

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