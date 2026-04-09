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NUP’s Gracious Kadondi elected Makerere Guild President, beating Hannah Karema

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 20:05 - 09 April 2026
Gracious Kadondi has been elected the 92nd Guild President of Makerere University
Celebrations erupted at the university soon after the results were announced, with Kadondi’s supporters breaking into song, chanting NUP slogans and praising party president Bobi Wine. 
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National Unity Platform-backed candidate Gracious Kadondi has been elected the 92nd Guild President of Makerere University after defeating her main rival, former Miss Uganda Hannah Karema, in a closely watched race marked by tension and fierce mobilisation.

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Kadondi polled 6,801 votes, while Karema secured 5,787 votes, handing the NUP-affiliated camp a major victory in one of the most heated guild contests in recent memory.

Celebrations erupted at the university soon after the results were announced, with Kadondi’s supporters breaking into song, chanting NUP slogans and praising party president Bobi Wine. 

Kadondi’s triumph followed weeks of a bruising campaign season that repeatedly raised fears of violence. The race had narrowed around Kadondi and Karema, with both camps drawing large and vocal support.

Gracious Kadondi, one of the candidates
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Tensions escalated sharply on March 27, when authorities halted the 92nd guild presidential debate after chaos broke out between supporters of the two candidates shortly after Karema had concluded her remarks. 

The Guild Electoral Commission later said the debate would be rescheduled after calm had returned.

The contest became even more charged when both Kadondi and Karema announced campaign events at Nalika Lane in Makerere Kikoni on the same day. 

Kadondi had publicised a “Street Jam” featuring popular musicians, while Karema announced her own rally at the same venue, insisting her team had booked it first.

The competing claims sparked fears of a violent stand-off, prompting intervention from the Office of the Dean of Students. In a communication issued on April 7, the university reminded students that guild election campaigns were supposed to be conducted virtually under the Students’ Guild Statute, 2022. 

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The Dean of Students also warned against physical rallies, concerts and processions, citing credible reports that mobilisation in Kikoni could escalate into violence.

Despite the turbulence, the election has now produced a clear winner.

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