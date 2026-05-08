Museveni swearing-in: Police release detailed traffic guidelines, access routes

Police have announced traffic restrictions and designated access routes for Museveni’s swearing in ceremony at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, urging road users to cooperate for smooth flow.

The Uganda Police Force has issued a set of traffic guidelines ahead of Yoweri Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony as President at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

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The guidelines outline access routes for invited guests, parking arrangements, and restricted areas around the venue.

According to Police Spokesperson ACP Kituuma Rusoke, invited guests can access the venue via John Babiha Road (Acacia Avenue) through Elgon Terrace, specifically at Heroes Corner Gate.

VIP and VVIP guests will receive detailed instructions through their invitation cards or accreditation passes.

The police have stated that certain routes near Kololo will be off-limits to the public.

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These include Ssezibwa Road, Golf Course traffic lights, and John Babiha Road leading to the grounds. Only vehicles with accreditation stickers will be allowed to use these roads.

For those travelling from Entebbe International Airport or Munyonyo Spur, specific access routes have been designated.

From the airport, drivers can use the Entebbe Express Highway, Northern Bypass, and Yusuf Lule Road to reach Kololo. Alternatively, those coming from Munyonyo can take the Northern Bypass, followed by Yusuf Lule Road.

Other restricted access points include Wampewo Roundabout, where vehicles will be diverted to Jinja Road, and Golf Course/Fairway Hotel Traffic Lights, where only VVIP vehicles with red stickers will be permitted.

At Katikati Junction, the public will be redirected to Lugogo Traffic Lights on Jinja Road, and traffic from City Oil, Acacia Road will be diverted towards Mulago Traffic Lights.

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Parking arrangements have also been carefully planned. VVIP guests will park at Heroes Corner, while general public parking will be available at City High School, Phaneroo Grounds, Uganda Management Institute (UMI), and Millennium Grounds.

Members of Parliament will park at Parliament, and NRM Secretariat members will park at NRM Kyadondo Offices.

The Entebbe Express Highway and Northern Bypass will remain open to the public, although Traffic Police may implement diversions as necessary at several junctions, including Mpala, Kisubi, and Kajjansi Flyover.