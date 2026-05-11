Gen Kainerugaba says PLU supports cutting Parliament budget
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba said PLU supports reducing Parliament funding.
He said the money should instead support Ugandans lacking basic services.
Parliament continues to face criticism linked to the #UgandaParliamentExhibition campaign.
PLU plans to front a candidate in the upcoming Speaker election.
The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) supports reducing funding allocated to Parliament.
“PLU believes in the reduction of ANY monies sent to Parliament. We believe in redirecting that money to the millions of Ugandans living in shacks, with no water or power,” Gen Kainerugaba, the PLU chairman, posted on X.
PLU believes in the reduction of ANY monies sent to parliament. We believe in redirecting that money to the millions of Ugandans living in shacks, with no water or power.— Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 10, 2026
He had earlier said he does not support corruption.
“Our job is to SERVE Ugandans not ourselves! I cannot support corruption! I risked my life to make this country peaceful. Now that it is, it will not be taken by thieves. Never!” he posted.
Our job is to SERVE Ugandans not ourselves! I cannot support corruption! I risked my life to make this country peaceful. Now that it is, it will not be taken by thieves. Never!— Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) May 10, 2026
The current Parliament, headed by Speaker Anita Among, has been criticised by many Ugandans over allegations of corruption. The criticism intensified during the #UgandaParliamentExhibition campaign, which gained traction on X, formerly Twitter, in February 2024.
The online campaign, spearheaded by activists, journalists, and academics, exposed alleged mismanagement, excessive spending, and abuse of public funds by Members of Parliament, including top parliamentary leaders.
The campaign also highlighted allegations of nepotism, procurement of luxury vehicles for officials, and questionable travel allowances involving the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.
The public pressure triggered widespread debate on accountability, with some activists calling for the resignation of implicated officials.
Recently, Speaker Among acquired a Rolls Royce reportedly worth more than Shs2 billion.
Gen Kainerugaba later commented on the matter, saying he had never sat in a Rolls Royce and that President Yoweri Museveni probably had not either.
Members of Parliament are expected to vote for a new Speaker by the end of May 2026. Gen Kainerugaba has said PLU will front a candidate in the race for the country’s third most powerful office.