Makerere student dies from carbon monoxide poisoning in hostel room

A Makerere University student died from carbon monoxide poisoning after reportedly leaving a stove on inside a sealed room in Kampala.

Makerere University confirmed that student Amongin Francisca died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A postmortem linked the death to a stove left on inside a poorly ventilated room.

Amongin was a second-year education student from Apac District.

Her burial is scheduled for May 12, 2026 in Kwania District.

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Makerere University has confirmed that a second-year student died from carbon monoxide poisoning after reportedly leaving a stove on inside a closed room.

The deceased, Amongin Francisca, registration number 24/U/22669, studied at the College of Education and External Studies (CEES), where she pursued a Bachelor of Science with Education, majoring in Mathematics and Economics.

In a statement dated May 11, 2026, the Students’ Guild said a postmortem examination found that Amongin died from suffocation caused by oxygen deprivation and inhalation of harmful gases.

Guild Minister for Students’ Affairs Owen Nasasira said investigators linked the death to carbon monoxide poisoning after a stove remained on inside a poorly ventilated room with closed windows and doors.

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The university first announced her death on May 9, 2026, before releasing the postmortem findings two days later.

Amongin reportedly stayed near Full Gospel Church in Kampala. She hailed from Ibuje in Apac District.

Her death has renewed concern over safety conditions in student hostels and rental rooms around Kampala, where many students cook inside small spaces with little ventilation.

Carbon monoxide is a dangerous gas because it has no smell or colour. Exposure can cause dizziness, weakness, breathing problems and death, especially in enclosed spaces.

Safety experts warn against using charcoal stoves, gas cookers or other open flames in sealed rooms. They advise residents to keep windows open during cooking and avoid sleeping with stoves left on.

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Amongin will be buried on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 10am in Aninolal Village, Inomo Sub-county, Kwania District.