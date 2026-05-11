Feffe Bussi marks 10 years in Luga Flow with Lugogo concert

Luga Flow rapper Feffe Bussi is set to celebrate 10 years in the music industry

Luga Flow rapper Feffe Bussi is set to celebrate 10 years in the music industry

The concert, dubbed Hip Hop Kuntiko, will mark a decade of the rapper’s growth, freestyle mastery and contribution to Uganda’s hip-hop scene.

Luga Flow rapper Feffe Bussi is set to celebrate 10 years in the music industry with a major concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on May 16.

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The concert, dubbed Hip Hop Kuntiko, will mark a decade of the rapper’s growth, freestyle mastery and contribution to Uganda’s hip-hop scene.

Born Frank Mukiiza, Feffe Bussi has built a strong reputation as one of Uganda’s leading Luga Flow artists, known for his sharp lyrics, freestyle ability and street-inspired sound. He is widely remembered for songs such as Who is Who and his recent collaboration Nzalina, which has received strong airplay.

A decade of Luga FlowThe concert is expected to celebrate not only Feffe Bussi’s personal journey but also the wider growth of Luga Flow as a movement.

Once seen largely as a ghetto sound, Luga Flow has grown into a strong creative culture that speaks to youth identity, street expression and urban lifestyle.

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Luga Flow rapper Feffe Bussi is set to celebrate 10 years in the music industry

Organisers say Feffe Bussi represents a new wave of artists who have helped push the genre beyond its early boundaries.

Feffe promises big showSpeaking ahead of the concert, Feffe Bussi thanked his fans and promised a memorable experience.

“We are raising the Luga Flow flag higher than ever before. Hip Hop Kuntiko is going to be one of the biggest music concerts this year,” he said.

He added that the show will celebrate the creativity and energy that have defined his journey over the past decade.

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Brand support for the concertBond 7 has announced support for the concert, saying the partnership reflects its connection to youth culture, creativity and music.

Roy Tumwizere, the Mainstream Spirits Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said Luga Flow has become a bond that brings people together through expression and shared identity.“

Luga Flow music is a bond that unites people with shared interests in expression, creativity and love for music,” he said.

He added that Feffe Bussi’s bold and authentic style reflects the identity of street-smart youth today.

Tickets on saleTickets for the Hip Hop Kuntiko concert are already on sale.

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Ordinary tickets cost UGX 20,000, VIP tickets cost UGX 50,000, while a table of eight goes for UGX 3 million.