Kampala turns up for sold-out Tusker Lite Neon Run

The Tusker Lite Neon Run combined fitness, music and nightlife as runners and party lovers turned up in large numbers for the sold-out Kampala event.

Tusker Lite hosted a sold-out Neon Run at Circuit Lounge in Kololo.

Participants completed 5km and 10km night races with a silent disco experience.

DJ Bugy and DJ KasBaby headlined the post-race party sessions.

Organisers also promoted the upcoming Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon in Kasese

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Fitness and partying met at the sold-out Tusker Lite Neon Run on Friday night as hundreds of runners and revellers turned up at Circuit Lounge in Kololo for the colourful experience.

Tusker Lite, which has built a name in Uganda’s running scene through unique race, fitness and social experiences, brought Kampala to life with the Neon Run.

The event attracted runners from different clubs, fitness enthusiasts who enjoy evening workouts, as well as party lovers.

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Participants took on either the 5km or 10km routes across Kololo and neighbouring areas.

Unlike usual road races, the Tusker Lite Neon Run delivered a different atmosphere as runners enjoyed a silent disco experience during the race. A DJ performed live from a moving truck that moved alongside the runners while participants wore Bluetooth headphones, creating an energetic and immersive vibe throughout the races.

After completing the races, participants were treated to cold pints of Tusker Lite, a low-carb beer, as they cooled off from the night run before the entertainment continued.

The post-race celebration featured another silent disco session led by DJ Bugy, who kept revellers entertained with Afrobeats hits as partygoers danced through their headphones.

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Later in the night, DJ KasBaby took over with a louder party experience, dropping popular party anthems from across generations as the celebration stretched late into the night.

Speaking during the event, Tusker Lite Brand Manager Sandra Againe said the Neon Run reflects the brand’s commitment to creating experiences that blend fitness, lifestyle and social connection.

“We are happy to see such an amazing turnout for the Neon Run. The energy from the runners and party lovers was incredible from start to finish. Tusker Lite is committed to creating experiences that bring people together in fun and memorable ways, and this is exactly what the Neon Run was about,” she said.

The event also featured an activation for the Tusker Lite Mt Rwenzori Marathon scheduled for August 22, 2026, in Kasese, with some runners taking the opportunity to register for the upcoming race.