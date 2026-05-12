Kyengera thief's hand cut off during break-in; bleeds to death

A suspected burglar in Kyengera has died after police said a homeowner allegedly cut off his hand during a confrontation over a break-in.

A suspected burglar identified as Joseph Sango has died after a Kyengera break-in incident.

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Police say he allegedly returned to collect stolen items when the homeowner confronted him.

The homeowner allegedly cut off his hand using a panga.

Sango died at Mulago Hospital as police opened investigations.

A suspected burglar has died after he allegedly had his hand cut off by a homeowner during a foiled theft in Kyengera Town Council, Wakiso District.

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Police identified the deceased as Joseph Sango, a resident of Kazinga Cell in Nsangi Sub-county, Wakiso District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said Sango died on the evening of May 10, 2026, while receiving treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

“He passed on yesterday evening at Mulago Hospital due to excessive bleeding. Investigations into the matter are still ongoing,” Kawala said on Monday morning.

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Incident happened in Kyengera

According to preliminary police findings, the incident happened at about 9:00pm on May 8, 2026, in Mungo A Cell, Kyengera Town Council.

Police say Sango allegedly broke into a house at an unknown time and stole several household items after tying up some of the property.

Investigators believe he later returned to the same house to collect the remaining items when he was confronted by the homeowner.

Homeowner allegedly used panga

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Police said the homeowner allegedly attacked Sango with a panga during the confrontation, cutting off his hand.

Sango was later rushed to hospital for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police in Nsangi Division have since launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police probe underway

Authorities are expected to establish whether the homeowner acted in self-defence or whether the response crossed into criminal conduct.

The incident has renewed debate about mob justice, self-defence and the rising frustration among residents over burglary cases in urban communities.

Police have repeatedly advised the public to report suspects to authorities instead of taking the law into their own hands.