Uganda Waragi unveils new bottle design across product range

Uganda Waragi has unveiled new packaging across its product range

Uganda Waragi has unveiled new packaging across its product range

Each glass bottle now features a gold cap, with the Crested Crane flying through bold red “UG” letters. The labels also carry premium finishes and Monde Selection award badges.

Uganda Waragi has unveiled new packaging across its product range as part of activities to mark World Gin Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The redesign covers the Premium, Lemon and Ginger, Coconut, and Pineapple variants.

Each glass bottle now features a gold cap, with the Crested Crane flying through bold red “UG” letters. The labels also carry premium finishes and Monde Selection award badges.

Uganda Breweries said the redesign aims to reflect the brand’s Ugandan heritage while giving it a more modern appearance.

Roy Tumwizere, the Head of Core Mainstream Spirits at Uganda Breweries, said the new packaging celebrates the brand’s history and its connection with Ugandans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Uganda Waragi has always been the ultimate spirit that binds us together, and this new look aims to capture the modern, creative, and expressive heartbeat of Uganda while honouring the brand’s heritage and our golden timeless legacy,” Tumwizere said.

Uganda Waragi has unveiled new packaging across its product range

The company said the drink itself has not changed despite the packaging makeover.

Uganda Waragi will retain the same triple-distilled formula used across its product range. The company said the redesign only affects the bottles and labels.

According to Uganda Breweries, the gold cap represents pride and unity, while the Crested Crane and “UG” branding strengthen the product’s Ugandan identity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new packaging will be rolled out across bars, supermarkets and other authorised retail outlets.

The refresh comes as beverage brands increasingly redesign their products to appeal to changing consumer tastes while retaining elements linked to their history and identity.