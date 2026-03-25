Bobi Wine speaks out on alleged US-brokered talks with Museveni to allow his return

In an interview with France 24 Bobi Wine addressed claims that the United States Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp, is mediating talks aimed at securing his safe return and formal recognition of his party.

National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi, (Bobi Wine), has opened up on reports that negotiations are underway between him and President Yoweri Museveni to facilitate his return to Uganda.

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Speaking to France 24 on March 24, 2026, Bobi Wine rejected claims that the United States Ambassador to Uganda, William Popp, is mediating talks aimed at securing his safe return and formal recognition of his party.

“We don't need any negotiations for our party to be recognised. The law is not to be negotiated. The law is the law; and according to the law, in Uganda and internationally, we are a legitimate political party,” he said

The NUP leader said while he is open to talks, these have to be ‘constructive and principle’

“We have never been disagreeable to dialogue; we are for dialogue but we don't believe in transactional dialogue. We believe in constructive and principled dialogue. I am not going to negotiate my freedom. It has to be guaranteed,” he said.

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He added: “I intend to go back to my country. My fight, my work and my citizenship are in Uganda.”

Reports had earlier emerged suggesting that high-level discussions were ongoing between NUP leaders and senior government officials to ensure Bobi Wine’s return without facing criminal charges.

The reports gained traction after security forces which had been stationed at his home in Magere since mid January, were fully withdrawn as of Tuesday March 24.

At the same time, several senior NUP officials who were arrested during the January elections have been released on bail. These include deputy presidents Jacklyn Tukamushaba and Lina Zedriga.

On March 24, 2026, another party official, John Mary Ssebuwufu, a commissioner in the NUP electoral commission, was also granted bail.

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