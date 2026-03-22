BREAKING: Bobi Wine reveals how he left Uganda

Bobi Wine said he previously passed through Rwanda in October 2023, dismissing Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s claim that he fled Uganda in January 2026, as both exchanged sharp remarks over his travel timeline.

National Unity Platform president Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has confirmed that he left Uganda through Rwanda.

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“It’s not AI… it is real,” said Wine while responding to a post by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who had acknowledged seeing posts showing that Wine transited through Kigali Airport.

“Only that it was 5th October 2023, the same day your thugs grabbed me off the plane upon arrival at Entebbe airport and it was live on local and international news.

“You can imagine the ignorance that occupies the highest office in our military. Other senior officers must be feeling insulted. We shall liberate them too!”

The response follows earlier remarks by Gen Kainerugaba, who claimed Kyagulanyi left Uganda on January 26, 2026, shortly after the elections.

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“Kabobi, should stop telling the world lies. He fled the country on the 26th of January this year. 11 days after the elections. He has spent 2 months in the United States eating Big Macs while his followers are in jail. Some leader,” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

Gen Kainerugaba also reacted to a recent photo of Kyagulanyi taken at Capitol Hill.

“‘Uncle Tom’ Kabobi. Uganda won its independence in 1962! We are a sovereign nation,” said.