Dance, identity and energy: Arua delivers at Neon Raves auditions

The Neon Raves initiative is aimed at discovering and spotlighting Uganda’s best dance crews while building a nationwide platform for youth expression.

The Neon Raves initiative is aimed at discovering and spotlighting Uganda’s best dance crews while building a nationwide platform for youth expression.

Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions in Arua showcased West Nile’s vibrant dance culture, with top crews advancing to the April 26 regional finale.

Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions in Arua attracted 16 dance crews from across West Nile.

Crews from Koboko and Yumbe dominated the qualifiers for the April 26 regional finale.

Performances blended Afro-fusion, street dance and amapiano, reflecting strong cultural identity.

The initiative continues to spotlight youth talent and build a nationwide creative platform.

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Arua’s electric creative spirit was on full display over the weekend as the Tusker Lite Neon Raves auditions lit up Capital Lounge, drawing 16 dance crews from across the West Nile region in a high-energy showcase of talent, identity and pride.

Crews travelled in from Muni, Koboko, Nebbi and Onduparaka, turning the Saturday, April 18 auditions into more than just a competition; it became a cultural exchange, with each group representing not only their skill but the spirit of their hometowns.

By the end of the night, several standout crews secured their places in the regional finale set for April 26, also at Capital Lounge.

Among those advancing are Stepping Angels, Royal Dancers and Caleb Jean Foundation from Koboko, Elite Dancers, Favour Dancers, Tak Battle Warriors, as well as Black Dancers and Galaxy Dancers from Yumbe.

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Several standout crews secured their places in the regional finale set for April 26, also at Capital Lounge

They edged out stiff competition from other impressive groups including Fox Dance Crew, Arua Planet Shakers, Zaza Fame Dancers, BMF Dancers and Extreme Youth Association, all of whom brought intensity and originality to the stage.

Known for their high-energy performances, the crews delivered a mix of Afro-fusion, street dance and amapiano-inspired routines. But beyond choreography, the auditions carried a deeper narrative, one of representation.

Crews from Onduparaka, for instance, were keen to show that their identity stretches beyond football, using dance to tell a broader story about their community’s creativity.

The event also reflected Arua’s distinct musical identity. The city’s soundscape, heavily influenced by soukous, rumba and ndombolo, shaped both the performances and the atmosphere, with local DJs spinning familiar rhythms that kept the crowd engaged throughout the night.

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The fusion of these classic genres with contemporary dance styles gave the auditions a uniquely West Nile flavour.

The fusion of these classic genres with contemporary dance styles gave the auditions a uniquely West Nile flavour.

Launched in February by Tusker Lite, the Neon Raves initiative is aimed at discovering and spotlighting Uganda’s best dance crews while building a nationwide platform for youth expression.

Since its inception, the competition has moved across regions, tapping into local scenes and uncovering emerging talent.

In Arua, the concept found a natural home. The city’s vibrant youth culture and strong musical roots created an environment where dance could thrive, not just as performance, but as storytelling.

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Speaking after the auditions, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager, said, “What we witnessed in Arua was more than just a competition, it was a powerful expression of identity and creativity. The level of talent from across West Nile has been outstanding, and it’s clear that this region has a unique rhythm shaped by its musical influences. The finale will be even bigger, and we are excited to see these crews take the stage again and raise the bar even higher.”

With the auditions complete, attention now turns to the April 26 finale, where the selected crews will battle for regional supremacy under the Neon Raves banner.

Organisers promise an even bigger spectacle, with enhanced production, crowd engagement and performances that reflect the diversity and energy seen during the auditions.