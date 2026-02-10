Gen Kainerugaba names 3 administrators for Shs1 billion fund

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has appointed three administrators to oversee his Shs1 billion fund, aimed at supporting wealth-creating projects in agriculture, manufacturing, mining, and services.

On February 8, 2026, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, named Frank Kagyigyi Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries; Edwin Karugire, founding partner of K&K Advocates; and Colonel Chris N. Muwumba, Chief of Staff for the Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations, as administrators of the Shs1 billion fund to support projects run by his followers on X.

Gen Kainerugaba stated, "The administrators will soon communicate on how you can submit your proposals and the rules governing disbursements."

Initially set at Shs500 million, the fund was increased to Shs1 billion. Gen Kainerugaba explained, “I’m sorry. My God, Jesus Christ, has ordered me to increase it to 1,000,000,000/-. The administrators will advise me how to manage it. Muraregye,” in a post on X.

He had previously shared: “In accordance with the theme of wealth creation, I am putting up a fund of 500,000,000/- for all my followers on Twitter. We shall be sending money to people who have projects that make sense. I shall announce the administrators of the fund soon.”

The fund will be managed by three administrators, with Gen Kainerugaba serving as chairman. He also posted: “I need 3 administrators. Tell me the most honest people you know.”

