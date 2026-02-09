Spice Diana, John Blaq, Lydia Jazmine star-studded Comedy Store Valentine’s Special

Following its consistently successful weekly editions, Comedy Store UG will hold a Valentine’s Special this Wednesday, 11 February 2026, promising an unforgettable evening of humour and music.

Comedy lovers are in for a treat this Valentine’s season as Comedy Store UG, widely regarded as the best comedy night in the country, prepares to host a special edition dedicated to love and laughter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following its consistently successful weekly editions, Comedy Store UG will hold a Valentine’s Special this Wednesday, 11 February 2026, promising an unforgettable evening of humour and music.

Spice Diana

The show will bring together a star-studded line-up led by Spice Diana alongside some of the other music stars including , Lydia Jazmine, Levixone and Betty Mpologoma.

In addition to the headline performers, the night will feature the usual top and talented comedians who have become a staple of Comedy Store’s success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Blaq

These include MC Mariachi, the comedy duo Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign, Mickey Seems 2 Funny, Sammie & Shawa, Mikey Seems, Shequin & Eva, and the Merry Heart Comedians. Organisers have also promised surprise acts to add to the excitement of the Valentine’s celebration.

Madrat and Chiko

Speaking ahead of the event, Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi said gates will open at 6pm, encouraging guests to arrive early and enjoy the full experience. He noted that the Valentine’s Special is designed to cater for couples, groups of friends and comedy enthusiasts looking for a relaxed and entertaining midweek outing.

Entrance to the show is priced at Shs25,000, while VIP tickets go for Shs50,000. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, a table for four is available at Shs600,000.

Advertisement