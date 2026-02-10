Surrender to police – Sseggona urges Bobi Wine

Sseggona warned that going underground could expose the opposition leader to greater danger.

Former National Unity Platform (NUP) stalwart Medard Lubega Sseggona has urged Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine) , to stop hiding and instead report to the police.

Speaking in an interview with the African Institute for Investigative Journalism, Sseggona warned that going underground could expose the opposition leader to greater danger.

“When you go on the run, you give your enemy an opportunity to find you and even slaughter you from there. May be he is still nursing wounds from the election loss,” he said.

“If I were him, I would drive to the police a disarm them and close that chapter.”

Bobi Wine has remained in hiding since January 16, 2026, after he said he escaped a security raid and later continued to speak from undisclosed locations.

Sseggona’s comments come after a long-running fallout with the NUP leadership, which deepened during internal disputes linked to Mathias Mpuuga and wider questions about party direction.

In late 2024, Seggona publicly criticised how the party handled the Mpuuga dispute and questioned decisions made at the top. By mid-2025, his relationship with the leadership had broken down so badly that rivals inside the party began positioning to replace him.

Later in 2025, party denied him the NUP flag, forcing him to contest unsuccessful without the party ticket in last month's election.

Police: not wanted, but security remains at Magere

Meanwhile, police have repeated that Bobi Wine is not wanted for any crime.

On Monday, February 9, 2026, police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke said security forces remained deployed at Bobi Wine’s Magere home for “national security” reasons, without giving a clear end date.