Uganda secures seat on UN Industrial Development Board

The election took place during the 21st UNIDO General Conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 23 to November 27, 2025.

Uganda has been elected to the UN Industrial Development Board for the 2025–2027 term, strengthening its role in global industrial policy and gaining support for key sectors such as agro-industrialisation and coffee value chain development.

Uganda has been elected to the Industrial Development Board (IDB) of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for the 2025–2027 term.

The Industrial Development Board has 53 members.

It reviews the implementation of UNIDO’s work programme and budgets and makes policy recommendations to the General Conference, including on the appointment of the Director-General.

Uganda’s delegation was led by Ambassador Isaac Sebulime, who was joined by officials from the Uganda Permanent Mission in Vienna and the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives.

In his address, Amb. Sebulime praised UNIDO for promoting inclusive and sustainable industrial development.

He said Uganda aims to accelerate its national development agenda by using UNIDO’s expertise in partnerships, knowledge transfer, and agro-industrialisation.

He added that Uganda’s focus on innovation, productivity, and value addition aligns with UNIDO’s mission.

UNIDO noted that 125 million people depend on coffee for their livelihoods. Uganda is one of five African countries selected to benefit from the UNIDO–Italy €15 million programme on climate-resilient coffee value chain development.

The support aims to improve incomes and create better jobs for coffee-farming communities.

The General Conference was held under the Global Industry Summit, featuring three themes: investment and partnership, women and empowerment, and generation future.

The women’s empowerment session highlighted the key role of women in industry and the need for equal access to education, training, finance, and workplace opportunities.

Delivering the keynote address, Her Highness Princess Mashael Saud Al-Shalaan of AEON Collective spoke about Saudi Arabia’s rapid development and progress in advancing opportunities for women.

She urged governments to listen to women, remove barriers, and support their aspirations.

During the conference, Nature Bio Foods, an Indian company operating in Uganda, won the UNIDO One World Sustainability Award in the Sustainable Supply Chains category.

Sustainability Lead Amit Singh said true sustainability must improve farmers’ incomes, reduce production costs, and help farmers thrive.