Sheebah to headline Catwalk Lounge’s 5th anniversary celebration

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 17:31 - 01 December 2025
Sheebah Karungi
The anniversary celebration is an opportunity to reflect on the lounge’s growth and its role in shaping the city’s nightlife culture.

Catwalk Bar & Lounge in Kololo is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary tomorrow- Tuesday, December 2, marking half a decade as one of Kampala’s most recognisable party spots.

The celebration will feature a special partnership with Don Julio Tequila, in what the organisers describe as an “Elevated party experience.”

Since opening doors to Kampala’s party people, Catwalk has hosted themed nights and drawn Kampala’s young urban crowd.

Come tomorrow- Queen Karma aka Sheeba, will headline the party, and will be joined by leading DJs and entertainers, including DJ Lil Stunner, Hady, Etania, and Josh Mcee, among others.

Don Julio Tequila will curate a range of cocktail experiences for the night, with its delicious cocktails in luring Classic Margaritas, Palomas, and Reposado Old Fashioneds, expected to be in good supply.

Judie Nandekya, the Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum in East Africa, said Don Julio is looking forward to toasting to Catwalk’s journey in style; “We celebrate occasions that matter, and Catwalk’s five years of creating memorable party moments is one of them.”

Gates shall open at 5pm, and reservations can be made via Catwalk Lounge official special media channels.

