Vinka was my assistant, not manager - Irene Ntale

Irene Ntale has clarified that Vinka was never her manager but only her personal assistant, and she was actually one of the first people to recognise Vinka’s musical talent.

Irene Ntale has dismissed long-running claims that Vinka was ever her manager.

The singer says people misunderstood their working relationship and insists Vinka only served as her personal assistant.

For years, fans believed Ntale left Swangz Avenue because the label was grooming Vinka as her replacement.

Rumours also suggested that Vinka had managed her before becoming an artiste.

Vinka

Speaking to Shalom Kaweesi, Ntale said that the aforementioned narrative was false. She explained that her managers were the Swangz Avenue founders, Julius Kyazze and Benon Mugumbya, not Vinka.

"People kept saying my former manager replaced me, but Vinka was never my manager," she said. "She was my personal assistant. She handled my day-to-day things, but she did not manage my career."

Ntale also said she was among the first people to notice Vinka’s musical potential. She revealed that they often spent time in the studio together, where she encouraged Vinka to train her vocals.

Benon Mugumbya, Irene Ntale and Julius Kyazze