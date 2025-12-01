IGP Byakagaba defends deployment of dogs, live ammunition on NUP supporters

The police action, which saw images circulated showing officers setting dogs on NUP supporters as the opposition party’s presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, prepared for a march, drew sharp condemnation from various public figures, including the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Abbas Byakagaba today robustly defended the use of police assets, including sniffer dogs and firearms, in managing political gatherings, following a highly criticised incident involving the deployment of canines at a National Unity Platform (NUP) event in Kawempe last week.

The IGP asserted that such tools are necessary and legally sanctioned for maintaining law and order, provided their use is proportionate to the threat.

The police action, which saw images circulated showing officers setting dogs on NUP supporters as the opposition party’s presidential candidate, Bobi Wine, prepared for a march, drew sharp condemnation from various public figures, including the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga.

The Katikkiro used social media platform X to urge security agencies to operate in a “non-violent and non-partisan manner,” stating that the sight of “Bullets; tear gas; dogs! These make the Pearl of Africa bleed!”

Addressing journalists this morning, IGP Byakagaba dismissed the controversy surrounding the K9 unit’s deployment, challenging the public’s perception of the incident.

“Who has grown up not seeing police sniffer dogs? Actually, we have many other assets which we don't bring out all the time. But when a situation demands, we can bring out what is necessary,” he stated.

He clarified the operational context of the Kawempe incident, claiming that police presence, including the K9 unit, was specifically designated to secure a “no go area.” The IGP placed the responsibility for the confrontation on the supporters who breached the designated cordon.

“For this particular incident in Kawempe, there was a certain area we designated and said this was a no go area and the guidance was that police officers must be there with our assets including K9. Now, when you cross into that area and find the K9, who has attacked the other? The way it's portrayed in the media, it is like the police who attacked,” Byakagaba remarked.

In a wider statement regarding the use of force, the IGP confirmed that the police are legally mandated to deploy highly coercive measures.

“The law is very clear that force can be used on the public including rifle fire. We hold arms legally.” He acknowledged the potential for misuse, stating,