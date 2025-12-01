Kaiyz takes a dig at Next Media

Kaiyz Isaac Kawalya appeared to criticise Next Media in an online exchange, suggesting he left after a tense relationship with management.

Former Sanyuka TV presenter Kaiyz Isaac Kawalya aimed at his former employer, Next Media, hinting at the possibility that he did not leave on good terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singer and media personality Crysto Panda shared an old video on X, showing Kaiyz moderating a heated debate between Bebe Cool, Eddie Sendi and Kasuku.

“I miss @KaiyzOfficial 😂😂,” Panda wrote.

Entertainment journalist Gabriel Buule replied: “@KaiyzOfficial disappeared with Next’s entertainment desk. Irreplaceable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kaiyz responded: “Bwana Buule, cheap labour is expensive in the long run.”

Bwana Buule Cheap labour is expensive in the long run! https://t.co/4mxPBEN5AV — Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz (@KaiyzOfficial) November 30, 2025

In an interview with Flavia Namulindwa in 2023, Kaiyz noted that a senior manager frustrated him at Sanyuka TV.

Before that, his former colleague Marko said Kaiyz had issues with Peter Kafuko, a programmes manager at Sanyuka Television.

Kafuko joined Next Media Services as a producer for Uncut on Sanyuka TV and NBS Television.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time of leaving Next Media in 2023, Kaiyz co-hosted Uncut with Zahara Totto. Totto later left unceremoniously as well.

Zahara Totto

His interview with Namulindwa went like this:

Namulindwa: That's why I brought up the conversation.

Kaiyz: One, we appreciate our boss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Namulindwa: Who, Kafuko?

Kaiyz: Yes, our supervisor; we appreciate him a lot, but whatever Marko said is true... All the issues raised are correct... But I will say more in next year's interview.

Namulindwa: No, no, no.... You're playing us.

Kaiyz: You've to appreciate the person you walked the journey with... And along the journey, there are ups and downs... But we all feel the same as the one who has been complaining and then some.

Kaiyz Kawalya and Flavia Namulindwa

Advertisement

Advertisement

Namulindwa: So, was Kafuko the reason you left Uganda?

Kayz: No, no.

Namulindwa: But that's what he [Marko] said?

Kayz: That's what he said?

Namulindwa: Yes, that he made your life hard?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kayz: Eh... That means Marko is for Daily Monitor?

Namulindwa: Truth every day!