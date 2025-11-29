Afro Exchange Creative Summit ignites Kampala with a celebration of Uganda’s creative firepower

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as some of Uganda’s biggest and most exciting emerging creatives gathered under one roof to explore the future of African creativity.

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as some of Uganda’s biggest and most exciting emerging creatives gathered under one roof to explore the future of African creativity.

The Afro Exchange Creative Summit serves as the foundation of a larger cultural movement that will culminate in an immersive “Tale of Two Cities” experience linking Kampala and Lagos in 2026 – celebrating the fusion of music, fashion, art and storytelling through a powerful Johnnie Walker cultural lens.

Kampala came alive last night as Johnnie Walker hosted the inaugural Afro Exchange Creative Summit, transforming Dstrkt 24 into a vibrant melting pot of sound, style, art and storytelling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The atmosphere buzzed with energy as some of Uganda’s biggest and most exciting emerging creatives gathered under one roof to explore the future of African creativity.

Anchored in the theme “Uganda’s Creative Identity in a Connected Africa,” the summit delivered electrifying conversations and unforgettable cultural moments, setting the perfect pace for the much-anticipated Afro Exchange cultural platform set to launch in early 2026.

From the fashion world, Santa Anzo delivered a powerful and deeply personal reflection on purpose-driven identity, resilience and building a fashion legacy long before social media became a creative lifeline.

“Honestly, it was the sheer hunger for what I wanted. I cannot tell you that it was this or that. I just harvested the passion for fashion and ran with it, putting myself in spaces, finding fabric in places you wouldn’t imagine and creating a platform for myself years later. Even my parents couldn’t believe that after all the money they spent on my education, I chose to be a tailor,” she shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a compelling counterpoint, Axarya highlighted the transformative power of digital platforms in today’s creative economy.

The summit delivered electrifying conversations and unforgettable cultural moments

“My very first client wasn’t a family member, a relative or a friend. It was someone from social media,” he revealed, underscoring how technology has reshaped access and opportunity for modern creatives.

Abryanz spoke about structure and the business side of fashion, while Rebecca Nanjengo spoke to polices and the systems of the creative sphere

On the music front, Joshua Baraka and Troy spoke honestly about hunger, ambition and the relentless pursuit of craft, inspiring the room with stories of dreaming beyond borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is a saying that a good artist is a broke artist – but wait until you’re writing a song in Ibiza,” Joshua Baraka joked, drawing laughter and loud applause from the audience.

Media personalities Sammy Wetala, Douglas Lwanga and Andrew Kaggwa

Other panelists on the music discussion included Steve Keys, DJ Vans and Abaasa

Beyond the panels, the summit evolved into an immersive cultural playground. Guests engaged in live painting and drawing experiences, expressing their own creative voices as Johnnie Walker cocktails flowed through the night.

A special mentorship moment was led by Roy Ronald Tumwizere, Advocacy Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, who guided guests through the refined art of enjoying Johnnie Walker Black Label, pairing storytelling with taste in a truly sensory experience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The culinary journey was just as rich, blending Ugandan and Nigerian flavours in a menu that ranged from golden puff-puff and smoky jollof rice to perfectly spiced chicken, symbolising the very spirit of cross-cultural exchange that Afro Exchange represents.

The night reached a powerful emotional peak with Xenson, who delivered an unforgettable spoken word performance that left the room in complete silence, a rare, pin-drop moment.

A guest

Moments later, DJ Vans took control of the decks, closing the summit with high-energy sounds that had guests dancing late into the night.

Speaking about the success of the summit, Catherine Ndungu, Marketing Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said: “What we witnessed tonight was more than an event, it was a cultural statement. The Afro Exchange Creative Summit proved that Uganda’s creative industry is not only vibrant, but ready to collaborate, scale and influence culture across Africa. Johnnie Walker is proud to provide a platform where these powerful stories, ideas and talents can connect and grow.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christine Kyokunda, Johnnie Walker Brand Manager, added: “Afro Exchange is about movement, of ideas, of people and of culture. What we experienced in Kampala is just the beginning. This summit has shown us what is possible when creatives are given space, voice and the right platform. As we build towards connecting Kampala and Lagos in 2026, we are excited to Keep Walking with Africa’s creative future.”

The Afro Exchange Creative Summit serves as the foundation of a larger cultural movement that will culminate in an immersive “Tale of Two Cities” experience linking Kampala and Lagos in 2026 – celebrating the fusion of music, fashion, art and storytelling through a powerful Johnnie Walker cultural lens.