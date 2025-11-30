Museveni to join Gen Z podcast in Rwakitura during presidential debate

The President’s team has scheduled the podcast to begin Sunday evening at 7:40 PM, just minutes before the NTV presidential debate kicks off at 8:00 PM.

President Yoweri Museveni, the NRM presidential candidate, is set to engage in a youth-focused podcast this evening, 30th November, counter-programming the much-anticipated televised national debate hosted by NTV Uganda.

The President, campaigning for the upcoming 2026 general election, will bypass the direct confrontation with opposition figures to sit for the ‘Unstoppable GenZ presidential conversation’ hosted by the ‘Sevo Cafe’ podcast from his rural residence in Rwakitura.

The President’s team has scheduled the podcast to begin at 7:40 PM, just minutes before the NTV presidential debate kicks off at 8:00 PM.

According to the organisers, the podcast is set to tackle topics crucial to the youth demographic, including jobs, opportunities, innovation, and the future economy.

The move comes days after the NRM officially confirmed the President’s non-attendance at the presidential debate, leaving the platform open for opposition candidates, including the National Unity Platform’s (NUP) Bobi Wine, who confirmed he would be present.

The NRM cited administrative and scheduling conflicts. In a statement, the party argued that the invitation was received late, on 21st November 2025, long after the Electoral Commission (EC) had approved the candidates’ campaign programme.

The NRM stressed that the debate was neither included in the EC-approved programme nor brought to the prior consideration of the candidates.

However, political analysts believe the refusal stems from a deeper strain in relations between the President and Nation Media Group (NMG), the parent company of NTV Uganda.

For months, NMG journalists have reportedly been barred from covering the President’s public events, allegedly due to a series of unfavourable stories published by the media house.

