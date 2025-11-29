EC chair Byabakama says Iganga killing was avoidable

Byabakama said the Commission had repeatedly urged all stakeholders, especially security agencies, to exercise restraint.

Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has condemned the violent scenes that broke out during Friday’s National Unity Platform (NUP) rally in Iganga, describing the death of one person as “very unfortunate” and avoidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in reaction to the fatal shooting, Justice Byabakama said the Commission has consistently appealed for calm, tolerance, and adherence to the law throughout the 2026 campaign season.

“We don’t want bloodshed or loss of life or anything that distorts the whole purpose of people exercising their democratic choice,” he said, extending condolences to the family of the deceased.

The incident in Iganga has triggered contrasting narratives from NUP leader Bobi Wine and the Uganda Police Force, further heightening national concern over increasing election-related violence.

Blame emerges as EC distances itself from violence

Advertisement

Advertisement

Justice Byabakama noted that electoral processes directly managed by the EC—such as reorganising polling stations, demarcation, and updating the voters’ register—had proceeded smoothly.

Problems, he said, escalated once campaigns began and “other actors went out to play their part.”

He added that the Commission had repeatedly urged all stakeholders, especially security agencies, to exercise restraint.

“We have urged the security operatives to assess the situation on the ground and use the amount of force that is commensurate to the challenge on the ground,” he said.

“I don’t think there is any situation so grave that would warrant loss of life. Any problem can be solved without causing loss of life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conflicting accounts deepen tensions

According to Bobi Wine, security personnel fired live bullets into crowds that were peacefully dispersing after the rally, killing Meshach Okello and severely injuring several others.

He further alleged that officers removed bodies from the scene and demanded accountability from the state, accusing the government of “crimes against humanity.”

Police spokesperson Kituuma Rosoke confirmed the fatality—identifying the deceased as Misaki Okello—but accused NUP supporters of violent attacks, including stone-throwing that injured officers and damaged police vehicles.

He said officers dispersed the crowds after facing aggression and warned that confrontations with armed officers “pose grave risks.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several suspects were arrested following the clashes.

Byabakama warns candidates and security forces

Justice Byabakama appealed to candidates to follow campaign rules, avoid unlawful processions, and keep within allocated time. He also issued a stern reminder to security agencies about their constitutional mandate.

“Your task is to maintain law and order and ensure that lives and property are preserved and protected. Can you assess the situation and apply the commensurate force required?” he urged.

He concluded with a sharp rebuke of excessive force: “I don’t think that the solution is to kill. Bloodshed and the ugly scenes we are witnessing are not what we want to see.”

Advertisement