Bobi Wine supporter shot dead in Iganga; Police threaten more action

Police and UPDF officers shoot at crowds in Iganga

Police and UPDF officers shoot at crowds in Iganga

The incident has led to sharply conflicting accounts from the NUP leader, Bobi Wine and the Uganda Police Force.

The 2026 election campaigns have gravitated toward more violence, claiming at least one life during Friday’s NUP rally in Iganga district.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has led to sharply conflicting accounts from the NUP leader, Bobi Wine and the Uganda Police Force.

In a statement posted last night, Bobi Wine claimed the violence occurred as supporters were peacefully dispersing after a successful rally.

He alleged that police and military personnel "attacked us yet again" and fired live bullets into the crowd.

“So far we have confirmed the murder in cold blood of Meshach Okello who was shot through the head.” he stated

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bobi Wine also claimed that police “smuggled two other bodies from the scene” and listed three other severely injured individuals—Nuwamanya Samuel (24), Naminya Banuli (44), and Faima Namusobya (24)—who are reportedly fighting for their lives in the hospital.

The NUP leader concluded by demanding that President Museveni and his regime be held accountable for what he termed "crimes against humanity."

The Uganda Police Force, in a counter-press release, presented a different narrative.

Spokesperson Kituuma Rosoke confirmed the fatality, identifying the deceased as Misaki Okello, but asserted that security forces deployed to maintain public order faced significant aggression.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He accused NUP supporters of "attacks, including stone-throwing incited by the candidate," which resulted in serious injuries to officers and damage to police vehicles.

“Officers responded to the violence by dispersing the unruly crowds,” the statement read, confirming the civilian fatality occurred during this process.

The police further announced that several suspects linked to the day's violence have been arrested and are currently in custody.