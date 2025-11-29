This edition is also set to feature upgraded food pairings prepared by the finest Chefs from Ribs & Mo, an expanded outdoor layout, and refreshing Tusker Cider servings crafted to complement the barbecue flavours.

Meatings set to wrap up the year with upgraded flavours, elevated outdoor experience

After a successful October edition, Tusker Cider is reigniting the flame with yet another exciting instalment of its signature outdoor barbecue experience, “Meatings, Meat, Friends & Vibes.”

The next edition, which will be the last instalment of the year, is slated for Saturday, December 20, at Gazebo Grill in Najjera. This event promises a festive, flavour-packed celebration to close the year in true Tusker Cider style.

Meatings has fast become a favourite among young urban food lovers and lifestyle enthusiasts, blending Uganda’s beloved barbecue culture with a more refined, curated culinary experience.

The October edition reaffirmed the concept’s appeal: people showed up for the meat but stayed for the vibe, drawn in by flame-grilled cuts, cider cocktails, games, music, and Tusker Cider’s signature easygoing energy.

Building on that momentum, the December Meatings is set to elevate the experience further with a stellar DJ lineup, featuring DJ Aludah, DJ Heydez, and DJ Mary Jo, alongside Josh MC and Guhi, as hosts.

This edition is also set to feature upgraded food pairings prepared by the finest Chefs from Ribs & Mo, an expanded outdoor layout, and refreshing Tusker Cider servings crafted to complement the barbecue flavours.

Speaking at the media launch for the upcoming Meatings, Mercy Atwongyeire, the Premium Beer Project Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, noted that the brand’s goal has always been to celebrate Uganda’s natural flair for flavour and connection:

“We were excited by the energy and response in October. With every edition, we learn, refine, and elevate the experience to provide a delightful combination of connection, fun and flavors that ultimately explode with taste. December is all about dialing up the flavour, the fun, and the festive spirit.”

Guests can expect an afternoon of premium muchomo and artisan barbecue selections, which have been thoughtfully updated to include, roasted gonja and in-house made sausages. All this will be accompanied by Tusker Cider-infused servings and music to keep the mood warm and vibrant. The event will also feature Tusker Cider’s now-familiar chill zones; cozy, stylish spaces designed for conversation, laughter and connection.

This edition of Meatings promises a perfect blend of taste, culture, and festive celebration, a chance to unwind, reconnect, and savour the freshness that Tusker Cider embodies.

