Experts warn of elevated cyber risks across Uganda

The campaign unearthed security gaps, particularly among non-urban populations. Chagara recounted engagements with common traders operating within SACCOs and local farmers who demonstrated a lack of awareness regarding digital risks.

Cybersecurity experts and government officials have issued a warning regarding the rapidly escalating threat of cybercrime across Uganda, urging greater public vigilance and collaborative efforts to build a resilient digital ecosystem.

This alert follows the conclusion of a successful, nationwide cybersecurity awareness campaign held throughout October.

The annual awareness campaign, spearheaded by Milima Security and other partners, reached an estimated 10 million Ugandans across key regions, including Lira, Mbarara, Mbale, and the capital, Kampala.

The initiative employed a multi-pronged approach, featuring physical symposiums, popular radio talkshows, and digital platforms like Twitter Spaces, to discuss prevalent cyber threats.

Addressing the press in Kampala, Emmanuel Chagara, CEO of Milima Security said the conversations centred on practical defence strategies against common threats such as Mobile Money fraud, social media scams, and other financial crimes.

Despite the successful reach, Chagara stressed the urgency of the situation, noting that cybercrime remains a growing crisis with many more people becoming victims every day.

While the Uganda Police Force reported an official loss of Shs 74 million in 2024, Chagara believes this figure only represents the tip of the iceberg, as many victims fail to report incidents.

“Many people have lost money through mobile money, and their bank accounts have been wiped,” he cautioned.

For Milima Security, the immediate task is two-fold: not only must the public understand the risks that accompany these losses, but there is also a need for forums to engage with stakeholders, including Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and the Government, on forging a more “cyber resilient ecosystem.”

“Many of them live at the mercy of the hacker,” Chagara observed. He cited an interaction with a SACCO in Mbarara, where records for over 3000 members were stored on local IT servers with “no cyber protection whatsoever.”

“If we train you how to detect these threats you can protect yourselves.”

Some of the participants in the Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities

Susan Makula from Echo Uganda, a partner in the initiative, added that their focus was ensuring universal prevention knowledge, having engaged diverse groups from university students to the private sector business community.

Both the Government and the private sector have acknowledged the need for partnership in addressing these threats. Winfred Nankanja from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance praised the initiative, confirming that cybersecurity is a key pillar of the country's digital transformation roadmap.

“We have a digital transformation roadmap and cybersecurity is one of our pillars,” Nankanja said, affirming the Ministry’s continued collaboration on awareness and training.

Similarly, Isaac Kasaija, Head of Marketing at Liquid Telecom, emphasised his organisation’s mandate as an enabler of online business.