What Among said after getting Gen Kainerugaba endorsement

Speaker Anita Annet Among thanked Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after his Patriotic League of Uganda urged MPs-elect to support her and Thomas Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Speaker Anita Annet Among has thanked Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for supporting the National Resistance Movement (NRM) decision on the leadership of the next Parliament.

In a post published on X on March 11, 2026, Among praised the army chief for backing the ruling party’s endorsement.

“I express my sincere gratitude to my brother, our esteemed Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. @mkainerugaba, for endorsing and agreeing with the decision of the @NRMOnline CEC regarding the House leadership. Tuko Pamoja!” she wrote.

Her message followed a statement from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political pressure group headed by Gen Kainerugaba. The group asked its affiliated Members of Parliament-elect to support Among and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa in the race to lead the 12th Parliament.

In a letter dated March 11, 2026, PLU General Secretary David Kabanda congratulated the MPs-elect and urged them to support candidates endorsed by the NRM Central Executive Committee.

“In the spirit of ‘Tuko Pamoja’, the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has guided that all PLU leaning Honourable Members – Elect should support the candidates who have been endorsed by the Central Executive Committee of the NRM,” Kabanda wrote.

He added that the group backs “Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among and Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.”

Among has served as Speaker since March 2022 and is widely seen as the frontrunner in the contest. The NRM leadership has already endorsed her and Tayebwa to retain their positions.

However, the race remains contested. Democratic Party president and Justice minister Norbert Mao has also declared interest in the speakership. He argues that the next Parliament must address weaknesses and restore public trust in the legislature.

Kabanda urged MPs-elect linked to PLU to conduct themselves with discipline during the process.

“The leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda appeals to you to maintain decorum, dignity and discipline during the selection process of these important leaders,” he said.

Uganda held general elections on January 15, 2026, which produced members of the 12th Parliament. The new House is expected to elect its Speaker and Deputy Speaker when it convenes.