JUST IN: Bobi Wine location revealed

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, quietly left Uganda after the January 15, 2026 election and is now believed to be in the United States.

Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, also known as Bobi Wine, is reportedly in the United States, weeks after disappearing from the public eye following the January 2026 general election.

According to a report by Kampala Post, sources familiar with his movements said Kyagulanyi left Uganda in late January.

He is believed to have crossed a land border into a neighbouring country before travelling to the United States.

The report says his departure was done quietly and was not publicly announced at the time.

Since then, Kyagulanyi has continued posting on social media, giving the impression that he was still in Uganda. Some of the posts may have been recorded before he travelled.

Kyagulanyi is the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and was the main challenger to President Yoweri Museveni in

the January 15, 2026 presidential election.

According to official results released by the Electoral Commission, Museveni Yoweri Kaguta won the vote with more than 71 percent and secured a seventh term in office.

Kyagulanyi rejected the results and alleged widespread irregularities during the electoral process.

His party has repeatedly accused security agencies of intimidation, arrests and restrictions on opposition activities during and after the campaign.

During the election period, authorities warned about possible unrest. Security agencies increased deployments across the country.

Government officials said the measures were necessary to maintain order and protect the voting process.

Several NUP supporters and officials were arrested during and after the campaigns on accusations of taking part in disruptive activities. Some of the cases are still before court.

Kyagulanyi, a former musician turned politician, has previously travelled abroad after contested elections.

Following the 2021 presidential race, he spent time in the United States and Europe where he met political leaders and addressed supporters in the diaspora.

