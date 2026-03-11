Why Gen Kainerugaba’s PLU has endorsed Among’s next speakership term

The Patriotic League of Uganda, led by CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has urged its affiliated MPs-elect to support Anita Annet Among and Thomas Tayebwa for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 12th Parliament amid a growing contest that also includes Democratic Party leader Norbert Mao.

In a letter dated March 11, 2026, the PLU General Secretary David Kabanda congratulated MPs-elect and urged them to rally behind the candidates endorsed by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Central Executive Committee.

“In the spirit of ‘Tuko Pamoja’, the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has guided that all PLU leaning Honourable Members – Elect should support the candidates who have been endorsed by the Central Executive Committee of the NRM,” Kabanda wrote.

He added that the group backs “Rt. Hon. Anita Annet Among and Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.”

Among, who has served as Speaker since March 2022, is widely seen as the frontrunner for the position in the 12th Parliament.

The ruling NRM leadership has already endorsed her and Tayebwa to retain their positions, a move that strengthens their chances in the upcoming parliamentary vote.

However, the race remains contested.

Democratic Party president and Justice Minister Norbert Mao has also declared interest in the position, saying the next Parliament must address weaknesses and restore public trust in the legislature.

Kabanda urged the MPs-elect to maintain discipline during the leadership selection process.

“The leadership of the Patriotic League of Uganda appeals to you to maintain decorum, dignity and discipline during the selection process of these important leaders,” he said.

Uganda held general elections on January 15, 2026, which produced members of the 12th Parliament. The new House is expected to choose its Speaker and Deputy Speaker when it convenes.